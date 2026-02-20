Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI opened at $338.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.02 and its 200-day moving average is $330.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $575.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.