David Kennon Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.2% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $338.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.79. The company has a market capitalization of $575.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

