Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,169,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223,721 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Apple worth $2,080,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 98,917.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.42.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

