Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 234,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.27.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

