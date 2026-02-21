Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$194.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTC.A. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$183.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.29.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$188.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.16. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$139.50 and a 12 month high of C$196.46.

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its price target to C$203 and gave a “buy” rating — an endorsement that can attract buying interest and supports a multi-percent upside thesis. Article Title

Desjardins raised its price target to C$203 and gave a “buy” rating — an endorsement that can attract buying interest and supports a multi-percent upside thesis. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities lifted its target to C$205 (maintaining a “hold”) — another upward revision that signals improving analyst views on Canadian Tire’s outlook. Article Title

TD Securities lifted its target to C$205 (maintaining a “hold”) — another upward revision that signals improving analyst views on Canadian Tire’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$211 (sector perform), the highest PT in this round — notable for suggesting greater upside potential from current levels. Article Title

National Bank Financial raised its target to C$211 (sector perform), the highest PT in this round — notable for suggesting greater upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BMO bumped its target to C$194 with a “market perform” — modestly bullish and supportive of near-term price strength. Article Title

BMO bumped its target to C$194 with a “market perform” — modestly bullish and supportive of near-term price strength. Neutral Sentiment: Canadian Tire reported strong holiday/Q4 results with revenue up year-over-year and SportChek comps rising — fundamentals that justify the analyst optimism but require follow-through in margins and guidance. Article Title

Canadian Tire reported strong holiday/Q4 results with revenue up year-over-year and SportChek comps rising — fundamentals that justify the analyst optimism but require follow-through in margins and guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights Triangle Rewards as a “linchpin” for growth — loyalty program strength can boost customer retention and lifetime value, a structural positive for valuation. Article Title

Management highlights Triangle Rewards as a “linchpin” for growth — loyalty program strength can boost customer retention and lifetime value, a structural positive for valuation. Positive Sentiment: Expanded Microsoft partnership to scale an AI-driven retail intelligence platform — technology investment that may improve merchandising, inventory turns and margins over time. Article Title

Expanded Microsoft partnership to scale an AI-driven retail intelligence platform — technology investment that may improve merchandising, inventory turns and margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Technicals: the stock has crossed above its 200-day moving average — a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum traders. Article Title

Technicals: the stock has crossed above its 200-day moving average — a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded the rating from “underperform” to “sector perform” but set a C$180 target (below current levels) — this reduces conviction from one large broker and represents a potential headwind if others echo the lower PT. Article Title

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

