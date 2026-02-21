Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$160.00.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$183.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.29.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$188.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.50 and a 12-month high of C$196.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Tire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its price target to C$203 and gave a “buy” rating — an endorsement that can attract buying interest and supports a multi-percent upside thesis. Article Title

Desjardins raised its price target to C$203 and gave a “buy” rating — an endorsement that can attract buying interest and supports a multi-percent upside thesis. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities lifted its target to C$205 (maintaining a “hold”) — another upward revision that signals improving analyst views on Canadian Tire’s outlook. Article Title

TD Securities lifted its target to C$205 (maintaining a “hold”) — another upward revision that signals improving analyst views on Canadian Tire’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$211 (sector perform), the highest PT in this round — notable for suggesting greater upside potential from current levels. Article Title

National Bank Financial raised its target to C$211 (sector perform), the highest PT in this round — notable for suggesting greater upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BMO bumped its target to C$194 with a “market perform” — modestly bullish and supportive of near-term price strength. Article Title

BMO bumped its target to C$194 with a “market perform” — modestly bullish and supportive of near-term price strength. Neutral Sentiment: Canadian Tire reported strong holiday/Q4 results with revenue up year-over-year and SportChek comps rising — fundamentals that justify the analyst optimism but require follow-through in margins and guidance. Article Title

Canadian Tire reported strong holiday/Q4 results with revenue up year-over-year and SportChek comps rising — fundamentals that justify the analyst optimism but require follow-through in margins and guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights Triangle Rewards as a “linchpin” for growth — loyalty program strength can boost customer retention and lifetime value, a structural positive for valuation. Article Title

Management highlights Triangle Rewards as a “linchpin” for growth — loyalty program strength can boost customer retention and lifetime value, a structural positive for valuation. Positive Sentiment: Expanded Microsoft partnership to scale an AI-driven retail intelligence platform — technology investment that may improve merchandising, inventory turns and margins over time. Article Title

Expanded Microsoft partnership to scale an AI-driven retail intelligence platform — technology investment that may improve merchandising, inventory turns and margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Technicals: the stock has crossed above its 200-day moving average — a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum traders. Article Title

Technicals: the stock has crossed above its 200-day moving average — a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded the rating from “underperform” to “sector perform” but set a C$180 target (below current levels) — this reduces conviction from one large broker and represents a potential headwind if others echo the lower PT. Article Title

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

