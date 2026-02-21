Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$32.04. The firm has a market cap of C$58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,840. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Cenovus Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cenovus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing.

Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing. Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target (from C$38 to C$35) — still an outperform rating, but the cut is a relative negative among the otherwise upbeat analyst moves and could contribute to intraday selling pressure. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.