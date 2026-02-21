Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$30.88 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,840. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing. Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target (from C$38 to C$35) — still an outperform rating, but the cut is a relative negative among the otherwise upbeat analyst moves and could contribute to intraday selling pressure. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

