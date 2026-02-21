Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.31. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$32.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, Director Michael John Crothers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,840. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing.

Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing. Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target (from C$38 to C$35) — still an outperform rating, but the cut is a relative negative among the otherwise upbeat analyst moves and could contribute to intraday selling pressure. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

