Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

TSE CVE opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The company has a market cap of C$58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,840. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cenovus Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cenovus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Featured Articles

