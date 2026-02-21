Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

TSE:CVE opened at C$30.88 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.31. The stock has a market cap of C$58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,840. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing.

Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing. Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target (from C$38 to C$35) — still an outperform rating, but the cut is a relative negative among the otherwise upbeat analyst moves and could contribute to intraday selling pressure. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

