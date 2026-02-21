Dearborn Partners LLC Has $44.19 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.27.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE HD opened at $382.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.