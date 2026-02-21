Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

