Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,979,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 715,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.