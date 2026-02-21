Disciplina Capital Management LLC Has $60.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.24.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

