Disciplina Capital Management LLC Sells 28,702 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,141,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,723,000 after purchasing an additional 587,966 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,523,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,354,000 after purchasing an additional 819,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.