Disciplina Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

