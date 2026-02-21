Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.07.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

TSE EQX opened at C$23.04 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.71 and a twelve month high of C$24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 230.40 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

