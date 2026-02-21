Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$476.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.
