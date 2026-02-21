Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$476.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Featured Articles

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Asia, and Europe and generates substantial sales from the United States.

