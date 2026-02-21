Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$118.00 to C$116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$115.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$164.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$82.98 and a twelve month high of C$169.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.