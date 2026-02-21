Insider Selling: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $12,010,032.00 in Stock

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 417,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $12,010,032.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,227.20. The trade was a 86.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Civeo alerts:

Engine Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 9,169 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $266,176.07.

Civeo Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.63. Civeo Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 370,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVEO

About Civeo

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta’s oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia’s Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.