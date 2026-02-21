Insider Selling: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $12,010,032.00 in Stock

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 417,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $12,010,032.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,227.20. The trade was a 86.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Engine Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 9,169 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $266,176.07.
Civeo Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of CVEO stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.63. Civeo Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on CVEO
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.
With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta’s oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia’s Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.