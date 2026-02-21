Insider Selling: Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) VP Sells $4,542,654.75 in Stock

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $496.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.49. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $498.35.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

