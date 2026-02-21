iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT is Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 19.8% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $162,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 36,500.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

ITOT stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.