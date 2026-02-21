iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT is Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 4.9% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $40,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

USRT opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

