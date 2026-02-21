Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.80.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$20.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.37.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.0136483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In other news, insider Mark Sean Farren sold 60,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$804,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 174,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,343,968.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 13,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$221,131.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 841,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,821,836.08. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,849 shares of company stock worth $8,458,448. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company’s treasury offices.

