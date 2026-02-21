Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $711,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.