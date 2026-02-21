MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.33.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated/maintained neutral-to-positive ratings, signaling improved analyst confidence (Raymond James to C$46, TD Securities to C$45, National Bank Financial to C$49, Scotiabank to C$46, RBC to C$48). This cluster of hikes supports upside expectations and likely helped buying interest. Analyst Ratings
- Positive Sentiment: MTY reported a return to quarterly profit versus a loss a year earlier — a fundamental improvement that supports the raised targets and reduces near-term earnings risk. G&M: Q4 Profit
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release / detailed Q4 results provide the underlying financials and metrics investors will parse for sustainability of profit recovery. Useful for modeling but largely confirmatory to the Globe & Mail coverage. Q4 Results Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for color on margins, same-store sales, and guidance — important for assessing whether profit improvement is durable but not a standalone catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned brands are “walking a fine line” with discounts as consumers hunt deals, highlighting potential margin compression if promotional activity increases — a near-term risk to profitability and a reason some investors may remain cautious. Discounting / Margin Risk
MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.
