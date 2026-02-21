MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Price Performance

More MTY Food Group News

TSE MTY opened at C$43.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$32.92 and a 1-year high of C$46.36.

Here are the key news stories impacting MTY Food Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated/maintained neutral-to-positive ratings, signaling improved analyst confidence (Raymond James to C$46, TD Securities to C$45, National Bank Financial to C$49, Scotiabank to C$46, RBC to C$48). This cluster of hikes supports upside expectations and likely helped buying interest. Analyst Ratings

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated/maintained neutral-to-positive ratings, signaling improved analyst confidence (Raymond James to C$46, TD Securities to C$45, National Bank Financial to C$49, Scotiabank to C$46, RBC to C$48). This cluster of hikes supports upside expectations and likely helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: MTY reported a return to quarterly profit versus a loss a year earlier — a fundamental improvement that supports the raised targets and reduces near-term earnings risk. G&M: Q4 Profit

MTY reported a return to quarterly profit versus a loss a year earlier — a fundamental improvement that supports the raised targets and reduces near-term earnings risk. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release / detailed Q4 results provide the underlying financials and metrics investors will parse for sustainability of profit recovery. Useful for modeling but largely confirmatory to the Globe & Mail coverage. Q4 Results Release

Company press release / detailed Q4 results provide the underlying financials and metrics investors will parse for sustainability of profit recovery. Useful for modeling but largely confirmatory to the Globe & Mail coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for color on margins, same-store sales, and guidance — important for assessing whether profit improvement is durable but not a standalone catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for color on margins, same-store sales, and guidance — important for assessing whether profit improvement is durable but not a standalone catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Management warned brands are “walking a fine line” with discounts as consumers hunt deals, highlighting potential margin compression if promotional activity increases — a near-term risk to profitability and a reason some investors may remain cautious. Discounting / Margin Risk

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.