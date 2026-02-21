MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Trending Headlines about MTY Food Group

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$985.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$32.92 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.29.

Here are the key news stories impacting MTY Food Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated/maintained neutral-to-positive ratings, signaling improved analyst confidence (Raymond James to C$46, TD Securities to C$45, National Bank Financial to C$49, Scotiabank to C$46, RBC to C$48). This cluster of hikes supports upside expectations and likely helped buying interest. Analyst Ratings

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated/maintained neutral-to-positive ratings, signaling improved analyst confidence (Raymond James to C$46, TD Securities to C$45, National Bank Financial to C$49, Scotiabank to C$46, RBC to C$48). This cluster of hikes supports upside expectations and likely helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: MTY reported a return to quarterly profit versus a loss a year earlier — a fundamental improvement that supports the raised targets and reduces near-term earnings risk. G&M: Q4 Profit

MTY reported a return to quarterly profit versus a loss a year earlier — a fundamental improvement that supports the raised targets and reduces near-term earnings risk. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release / detailed Q4 results provide the underlying financials and metrics investors will parse for sustainability of profit recovery. Useful for modeling but largely confirmatory to the Globe & Mail coverage. Q4 Results Release

Company press release / detailed Q4 results provide the underlying financials and metrics investors will parse for sustainability of profit recovery. Useful for modeling but largely confirmatory to the Globe & Mail coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for color on margins, same-store sales, and guidance — important for assessing whether profit improvement is durable but not a standalone catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for color on margins, same-store sales, and guidance — important for assessing whether profit improvement is durable but not a standalone catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Management warned brands are “walking a fine line” with discounts as consumers hunt deals, highlighting potential margin compression if promotional activity increases — a near-term risk to profitability and a reason some investors may remain cautious. Discounting / Margin Risk

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.