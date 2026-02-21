Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$22.93 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of C$122.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.80%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.