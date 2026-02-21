Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 5.0%

About Obsidian Energy

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$10.92 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.70.

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company’s business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

