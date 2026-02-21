Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Obsidian Energy Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of OBE stock opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$732.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.