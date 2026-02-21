Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$732.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company’s business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

