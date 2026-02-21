OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Desjardins

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$50.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$44.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

OceanaGold Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of OGC opened at C$54.47 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$10.86 and a 52-week high of C$54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.27.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of C$870.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

