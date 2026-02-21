Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.90.
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$1,154,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 208,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,624,255.26. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 501,731 shares in the company, valued at C$11,038,082. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,120. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
