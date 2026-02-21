Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 501,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,038,082. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$1,154,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,255.26. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,870,120. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
Further Reading
