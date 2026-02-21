Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of PEY opened at C$25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$14.60 and a 52-week high of C$27.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 501,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,038,082. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$1,154,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,255.26. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,870,120. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.