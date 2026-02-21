Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.25 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIF opened at C$12.10 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The stock has a market cap of C$253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.62.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$25.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.6481187 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

