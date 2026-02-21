Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.90 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company’s largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.
