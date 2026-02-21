Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 271,298 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 271,298 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,199,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

