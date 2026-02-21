RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.75 at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$22.75 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.75.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.
