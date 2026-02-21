Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.31. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In related news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,840. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing.

Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing. Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target (from C$38 to C$35) — still an outperform rating, but the cut is a relative negative among the otherwise upbeat analyst moves and could contribute to intraday selling pressure. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

