Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$176.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$132.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprott presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.50.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$197.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$56.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$197.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from “sector perform” to “outperform” and lifted its price target to C$218 (from C$186), signaling stronger investor conviction and providing upside support. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$200 and moved to a “buy” rating (from C$130), a bullish endorsement that likely helped buying interest. Canaccord Note

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$200 and moved to a “buy” rating (from C$130), a bullish endorsement that likely helped buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$192 and kept an “outperform” rating (up from C$162). The higher rating is positive, but the C$192 target sits just below the current share level, making this a mixed signal. BMO Note TickerReport

BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$192 and kept an “outperform” rating (up from C$162). The higher rating is positive, but the C$192 target sits just below the current share level, making this a mixed signal. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target slightly to C$180 but maintained a “hold” rating, which implies less conviction for further upside and represents downside vs. the current level — a cautious signal for traders. TD Note

TD Securities raised its price target slightly to C$180 but maintained a “hold” rating, which implies less conviction for further upside and represents downside vs. the current level — a cautious signal for traders. Positive Sentiment: Sprott reported quarterly EPS of C$1.49 with C$143.61M in revenue, a 28.2% net margin and 15.02% ROE — results that support analyst upgrades and justify renewed investor interest. Earnings Report

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

