Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Outperform Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$218.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$186.00.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprott
Sprott Trading Up 9.9%
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Sprott
Here are the key news stories impacting Sprott this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from “sector perform” to “outperform” and lifted its price target to C$218 (from C$186), signaling stronger investor conviction and providing upside support. RBC Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$200 and moved to a “buy” rating (from C$130), a bullish endorsement that likely helped buying interest. Canaccord Note
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$192 and kept an “outperform” rating (up from C$162). The higher rating is positive, but the C$192 target sits just below the current share level, making this a mixed signal. BMO Note TickerReport
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target slightly to C$180 but maintained a “hold” rating, which implies less conviction for further upside and represents downside vs. the current level — a cautious signal for traders. TD Note
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott reported quarterly EPS of C$1.49 with C$143.61M in revenue, a 28.2% net margin and 15.02% ROE — results that support analyst upgrades and justify renewed investor interest. Earnings Report
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.