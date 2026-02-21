Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Outperform Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$218.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$186.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.

Sprott Trading Up 9.9%

SII opened at C$197.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.18. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$56.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$197.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

