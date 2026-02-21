Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.66.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.49. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities cut its price target to C$7.00 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued conviction in the name despite the lower target. BayStreet.CA

TD Securities cut its price target to C$7.00 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued conviction in the name despite the lower target. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets and CIBC both set price targets of C$8.00 (roughly ~23.6% above the current price), indicating some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside even as they reduced enthusiasm. BayStreet.CA

BMO Capital Markets and CIBC both set price targets of C$8.00 (roughly ~23.6% above the current price), indicating some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside even as they reduced enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is sharply higher today (several million shares vs ~929k average), which confirms broad investor reaction to the analyst notes and earnings but does not by itself indicate whether selling is finished or accelerating further.

Trading volume is sharply higher today (several million shares vs ~929k average), which confirms broad investor reaction to the analyst notes and earnings but does not by itself indicate whether selling is finished or accelerating further. Negative Sentiment: BMO downgraded SPB from “outperform” to “market perform” and CIBC downgraded from “outperform” to “neutral” — the downgrades remove previous upside momentum and likely contributed to the rapid price decline. BayStreet.CA

BMO downgraded SPB from “outperform” to “market perform” and CIBC downgraded from “outperform” to “neutral” — the downgrades remove previous upside momentum and likely contributed to the rapid price decline. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results: SPB reported C$0.33 EPS but showed revenue listed as C($3.43)M and thin net margins (1.8%) with modest ROE (4.2%). The mixed/tepid fundamentals likely disappointed some investors and amplified selling pressure. Press Release

Quarterly results: SPB reported C$0.33 EPS but showed revenue listed as C($3.43)M and thin net margins (1.8%) with modest ROE (4.2%). The mixed/tepid fundamentals likely disappointed some investors and amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and valuation risks: SPB shows high leverage (debt-to-equity ~193) and weak liquidity ratios, while the trailing P/E is elevated — factors that increase sensitivity to weaker results and analyst downgrades.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

