Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$8.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.15. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.38 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.97.

In other news, insider Richard James Weymark sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$735,000.00. Also, insider Trevor Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$173,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,387,200. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,800 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

