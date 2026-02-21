Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$12.75 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

TSE:TKO opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.97. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$12.47.

In related news, insider Richard James Weymark sold 70,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$735,000.00. Also, insider Brian Lee Bergot sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$1,196,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,111,755.67. This represents a 36.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $2,104,800. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

