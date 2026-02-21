Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Position Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $38,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,679,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,571,427,000 after buying an additional 1,047,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,002,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,367,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,341,000 after acquiring an additional 316,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 123.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $52.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

