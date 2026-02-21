Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW stock opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.31. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.03.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of C$322.73 million during the quarter.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

