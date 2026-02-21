Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 6.4%

TMQ stock opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.51. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.21.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

