103,860 Shares in Potlatch Corporation $PCH Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the second quarter worth approximately $217,543,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Potlatch by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,819,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 344,553 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatch by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,792,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 461,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatch by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 438,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Potlatch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Potlatch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potlatch

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 24,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $948,757.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,371.19. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $128,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,323.85. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,569 shares of company stock worth $1,715,897 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Potlatch Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.73 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

About Potlatch

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker PCH, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and sustainable management of timberland. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company holds approximately two million acres of forested land across the United States. Its integrated business model combines timberland stewardship with manufacturing and marketing of wood products to serve residential, agricultural and industrial markets.

In its timberland segment, PotlatchDeltic focuses on responsible forest management practices, including reforestation, habitat conservation and wildfire mitigation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.