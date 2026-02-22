123,857 Shares in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX Purchased by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Simplify High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Get Simplify High Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $2,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $384,000.

Simplify High Yield ETF Price Performance

CDX stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $484.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Simplify High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.