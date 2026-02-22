2,500,000 Shares in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. $LUCD Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 71,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.36 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

